Mahira murder case: Court seeks report from police over arrest of Zahir Jadoon

A sessions court on Friday sought a report from police about arrest of accused Zahir Jadoon, involved in Mahira murder case, despite interim bail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Friday sought a report from police about arrest of accused Zahir Jadoon, involved in Mahira murder case, despite interim bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Salamat Javed passed the orders, while hearing the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Zahir Jadoon.

A counsel for the accused argued that the court had granted interim bail to his client in Mahira murder case and asked him to join investigations. He submitted that the court had stopped police authorities from arresting Zahir Jadoon but despite that the police arrested him when he joined the investigation process.

He submitted that it was a clear violation of court orders.

At this, the police sought a report from police authorities over the arrest of Zahir Jadoon till May 31.

Mahira, 25, a British woman of Pakistani origin, was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 3. Defence-B police had registered a murder case against her two friends - Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt.