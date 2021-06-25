UrduPoint.com
Mahira Murder Case: Court Sends Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand

Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

Mahira murder case: Court sends accused to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday sent accused Zahid Jadun, involved in the murder of Mahira, a British woman of Pakistani origin, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the CIA police produced accused Zahir Jadun before Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Habib at Cantt Courts on expiry of his physical remand term.

The investigation officer stated before the court that the investigations had been completed and his physical custody was no longer required.

He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing him on expiry of his remand term.

The court had already sent two other accused to jail on judicial remand in the case.

Mahira was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 3. Defence-B police had registered a murder case against her two friends - Zahir Jadun, Saad Ameer Butt and two others.

