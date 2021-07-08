UrduPoint.com
Mahira Murder: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Thursday extended judicial remand of accused Zahir Jadoon in Mahira murder case till July 15.

Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Habib-Ullah conducted the proceedings at Cantt Courts, wherein the jail authorities produced the accused on expiry of his judicial remand term.

The court was apprised that the case challan was being prepared and it would be filed soon.

The court extended judicial remand of the accused and ordered for producing him on expiry of his remand term. The court also directed the police to file the challan at the earliest.

Mahira, 25, a British woman of Pakistani origin, was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 3. Defence-B police had registered a case against her two friends - Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt, and two others.

