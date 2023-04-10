Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Mahjabeen For Protection Of Constitution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Mahjabeen for protection of Constitution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan Women Wing and Focal Person for Workers Welfare board Schools Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali said that people should rise up to save the Constitution of the country from being violated.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali said that the sacrifices made by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party to save the Constitution were unprecedented.

She said that a certain lobby was engaged in trying to implement agenda to impose Imran Khan on the people of Pakistan once again, adding that this time the people would not allow it to happen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Peoples Party Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed was an icon of giving and humanitaria ..

Sheikh Zayed was an icon of giving and humanitarianism, force for good: Fujairah ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of fourth Moha ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of fourth Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scie ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional developments

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.