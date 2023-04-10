Mahjabeen for protection of Constitution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan Women Wing and Focal Person for Workers Welfare board Schools Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali said that people should rise up to save the Constitution of the country from being violated.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali said that the sacrifices made by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party to save the Constitution were unprecedented.

She said that a certain lobby was engaged in trying to implement agenda to impose Imran Khan on the people of Pakistan once again, adding that this time the people would not allow it to happen.