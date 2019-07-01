Mahmood directs expediting SICs extension to to entire KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to expedite the provision of Sehat Insaf Cards (SICs) adding that the extension of the programme to the entire province including the merged areas is a landmark achievement of the incumbent government which will help in provision of health facilities to all the citizens of the province.

He issued these directives presiding over progress review meeting regarding the Sehat Sahulat programme. The meeting was also attended by Minister Health Hisham Inamullah Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health Farooq Jameel, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed, and other officials.

The chief minister stated that the basic aim of the programme is to facilitate the downtrodden segment of the province to enable them to avail health services in designated hospitals adding that after the success in the initial phase of the programme, the Sehat Sahulat Programme has been extended to the entire province.

The chief minister was briefed in detail regarding the health services and future plans for provision of the health cards to citizens of the province.

According to details, the health cards will be provided in a phase wise manner wherein one million cards will be provided to citizens in the newly merged districts initially.

The chief minister was further informed that selection of non-governmental organization, for provision of the cards, has been finalized which will be responsible for the distribution of the health cards.

The chief minister directed that extensive training and awareness campaign for health services providers and end users should be launched which will help in educating healthcare providers and citizens on the services to be availed under the programme.