PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed authorities concerned to launch a comprehensive campaign at grassroots level for educating and creating awareness among the people about the Chief Minister Complaint Cell.

The complaint cell has been set up at the Chief Minister's Secretariat to receive public complaints, grievances against government departments, public servants, or private individuals, firms and to direct the quarters concerned for corrective actions accordingly.

The chief Minister's secretariat has issued directives to all deputy commissioners to take concrete measures for launching awareness campaigns in their respective districts so that people get relief through the cell at grassroots level.

As part of the awareness-raising campaign, it has been directed to install posters and banners at government buildings and other public places so that maximum people could be educated about this landmark initiative and get relief.

He said that the provincial government was committed to extending relief to people and such a step would help a great deal in this regard, he added.

He said that people may approach the Chief Minister Complaint Cell anytime for resolution of their problems.