Mahmood directs to provide support to Pashto poet Akmal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan has directed district administration Mardan to provide all possible financial and medical support to renowned Pashto poet Akmal Lewani who is seriously ill these days.

Chief Minister issued these directives after news of Akmal Lewani circulated on the social media.

On the instruction of Chief Minister , Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan , Naik Muhammad visited the house of renowned Pashto poet Akmal Lewani, a resident of Katling Tehsil.

Deputy Commissioner gave them a check of Rs. 50,000 as financial assistance on behalf of the district administration.

The district administration also sent the case of his free medical treatment and other expenses to the provincial government for approval.

The provincial government will bear all expenses on the treatment of poet Akmal Lewani.

The distrct administration has assured further financial assistance and free medical treatment.