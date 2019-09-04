UrduPoint.com
Mahmood Jan Notified As Acting Speaker KP Assembly

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:57 PM

Mahmood Jan notified as Acting Speaker KP Assembly

Deputy Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Jan will act as Speaker, Provincial Assembly with effect from 4th September, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Jan will act as Speaker, Provincial Assembly with effect from 4th September, 2019 till the return of Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani from abroad, said a notification issued by the Secretary KP Assembly here Wednesday.

