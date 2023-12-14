Mahmood Khan Achakzai Meets Nawaz Sharif
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 10:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Thursday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
During the meeting, held at the PML-N Central Secretariat, both the leaders discussed overall political situation of the country.
Mahmood Khan Achakzai congratulated Nawaz Sharif for acquittal in NAB references.
The PML-N Supremo expressed goodwill gesture for Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader.
PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also present.