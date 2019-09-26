UrduPoint.com
Mahmood Khan Asks Cabinet Members To Ensure Attendance In Provincial Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:33 PM

Mahmood Khan asks cabinet members to ensure attendance in provincial assembly

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the members of provincial cabinet for ensuring their attendance in the sessions of the provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the members of provincial cabinet for ensuring their attendance in the sessions of the provincial assembly.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the provincial cabinet here at Civil Secretariat on Friday. Besides, members of the provincial cabinet, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), the administrative secretaries of other departments also attended the meeting.

He further directed the members of provincial cabinet to not only attend question-hour of the house will full preparation rather also ensure their presence in their offices. He while declaring the operational process of the government as joint responsibility of all members of the cabinet said that in capacity of the Chief Executive, he himself will monitor the performance of cabinet members.

The provincial cabinet approved Rs.1billion non-ADP scheme for minimizing losses from the natural disasters and initiating of rehabilitation process without any delay during the current financial year while for financial year 2020-21, this non-ADP scheme will be converted into an ADP scheme.

Under this non-ADP scheme, rehabilitation of the Golen Power House, roads, water supply and flood affected people triggered due to glacier outburst at Golen area of district Chitral during July 2019.

The efforts will cost Rs.329.997 million, while the remaining amount will be utilized for the compensation of losses due to similar natural disasters and rehabilitation.

The provincial cabinet deferred amendments in the Provincial Ombudsman Act regarding improvement in good governance, provision of relief and redressal of complaints against different departments after holding threadbare debate on different proposals presented by the Provincial Ombudsman.

Similarly, the provincial cabinet also deferred the matter of the promotion of the Director, Deputy Director and Assistant Director on regular basis to BPS-19, 18 and 17 and the chief minister directed keeping in view all rules and regulations, these cases should be presented in upcoming meeting of the cabinet.

The chief minister directed the provincial cabinet for completion of all development schemes within the specified timeline so mega projects would complete on priority basis.

He further directed all departments for achieving of their development targets and further strengthening of their contact with the people for the resolution of their problems.

He made it clear that the speedy development of the newly merged districts (NMDs) is included in the priorities of the government as their uplift is impossible without bringing them at par with other districts of the province.

