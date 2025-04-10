Mahmood Khan chairs PTI-P meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians was held with party chairman, former Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in the chair on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians was held with party chairman, former Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in the chair on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country in detail.

On this occasion, Chairman PTI-P and former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan issued instructions to the party officials to make political activities more effective and active.

APP/aqk