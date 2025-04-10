Mahmood Khan Chairs PTI-P Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:50 PM
A meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians was held with party chairman, former Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in the chair on Thursday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians was held with party chairman, former Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in the chair on Thursday.
The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country in detail.
On this occasion, Chairman PTI-P and former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan issued instructions to the party officials to make political activities more effective and active.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight10 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package10 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik20 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP20 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured20 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan20 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad20 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners20 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar20 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide30 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday30 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics30 minutes ago