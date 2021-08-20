UrduPoint.com

Mahmood Khan Contacts CM Sind, Stresses Arrest Of Culprits Involved In Minibus Attack

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Mahmood Khan contacts CM Sind, stresses arrest of culprits involved in minibus attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday contacted his counterpart in Sindh Murad Ali Shah and stressed for steps to be taken for arrest of culprits involved in Karachi mini bus attack in which thirteen residents of Swat lost their lives.

He said the steps should be taken to arrest attackers and brought them to court of law. Expressing grief over the incident, he said that KP government stands besides the bereaved families in this hour of distress and need.

He also assured that steps would be taken to conduct transparent and impartial investigations of the incident. He said that justice would be ensured to families of victims and perpetrators would be given exemplary punishment.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Murad Ali Shah Government Mini Court

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

4 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.