Mahmood Khan contacts CM Sind, stresses arrest of culprits involved in minibus attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday contacted his counterpart in Sindh Murad Ali Shah and stressed for steps to be taken for arrest of culprits involved in Karachi mini bus attack in which thirteen residents of Swat lost their lives.

He said the steps should be taken to arrest attackers and brought them to court of law. Expressing grief over the incident, he said that KP government stands besides the bereaved families in this hour of distress and need.

He also assured that steps would be taken to conduct transparent and impartial investigations of the incident. He said that justice would be ensured to families of victims and perpetrators would be given exemplary punishment.