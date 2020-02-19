Mahmood Khan directs speedy functionalization of tourism authority

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed for functionalization of Provincial Tourism Authority within a period of one month in addition of completing all codal formalities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed for functionalization of Provincial Tourism Authority within a period of one month in addition of completing all codal formalities.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Tourism Department here in Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Beside, Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister on NMDs Ajmal Wazir, Minister for Livestock Muhib Ullah, Special Assistant to CM on Local Government Kamran Bangash, Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Finance, Secretary Administration, Advocate General, Commissioner Malakand, Commissioner Hazara, MD Tourism, DG Culture & Tourism Authority attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the completion of codal formalities for finalization of integrated tourism plan, hiring of tourism experts in place of consultants, establishment of playgrounds in every Tehsil of the province, initiation of work on culture revival plan, food streets in tourists spots of the province, initiation of work on Kalam Development Authority, Initiation of Home Stay Pilot Project, outsourcing of all government rests houses, establishment of camping grounds in tourist destinations, feasibility of 15 access roads, preparing of Arbab Niaz Stadium for the next Pakistan Super League, complete eradication of polythene bags at tourists' spots and formalities for the under 21 games.

The CM intimated that all targets must be achieved within the stimulated time period and no delays will be entertained in this regard. For maintaining cleanliness of tourists' destinations, the chief minister directed the identification of suitable spots for car parking and workshops at a suitable distance from the tourists' spots.

He also directed crackdown against encroachments on the banks of River Swat along with imposing complete ban on mining activities. He said the steps should be taken for channelization of River Swat and a master plan should also be finalized for protection of River Swat belt.

The chief minister also directed legal action against the mining officer and contractors involved in illegal mining activities. He reiterated that due to the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular has surfaced as a major tourist destination throughout the globe.