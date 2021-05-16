(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

The chief minister, in a condolence message, expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Begum Naseem Wali Khan was former ANP provincial president and widow of Abdul Wali Khan.

She passed away after long illness at 85. She became one time member of the National Assembly and three times member of the Provincial Assembly.