UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahmood Khan Expresses Grief Over Begum Naseem Wali Khan's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:50 PM

Mahmood Khan expresses grief over Begum Naseem Wali Khan's death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

The chief minister, in a condolence message, expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Begum Naseem Wali Khan was former ANP provincial president and widow of Abdul Wali Khan.

She passed away after long illness at 85. She became one time member of the National Assembly and three times member of the Provincial Assembly.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Provincial Assembly Sunday Family

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

23 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: Our children are battling their own h ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

FDI inflows into UAE jumped over 44.2 % to 19.88 b ..

12 hours ago

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.