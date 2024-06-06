Mahmood Shah emphasizes provision of service to people closer to their homes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Regional Head of the Federal Ombuds­man, Sukkur Region, Syed Mahmood Ali Shah has said that the ever-increasing number of complaints received was a clear manifestation of the trust and confidence of the people in the capacity of Wafaqi Mohtasib Office to address issues of maladministration, inefficiency, neglect and discrimination.

Talking to a delegation at his office here on Thursday, he said that he has emphasized his officials on provision of service to people closer to their homes the ombudsman office renewed the commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, good governance, and the rule of law.

Syed Mahmood Shah said that the Sukkur Regional Wafaqi Mohtasib office has resolved thousands public grievances.