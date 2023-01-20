Mahmood, Shah Farman hold consultations on Caretaker CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and former Governor Shah Farman held consultations for the nomination of a caretaker chief minister for the province.

According to an official handout issued here on Friday, the Chief Minister and former Governor have developed a consensus over two names.

However, the Names were not mentioned.

It said that their names would be sent to KP Governor after approval from the PTI chairman, Imran Khan.