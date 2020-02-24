Mahmood-ur-Rasheed opens tree plantation campaign

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed inaugurated the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park), here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed inaugurated the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park), here on Monday.

PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director-General Muzaffar Khan, Additional Director also planted saplings on the occasion.

The minister said that in the current year, 275,000 saplings would be planted throughout the city and spring tree plantation campaign would make Lahore a green city. He said that every citizen should plant at least two saplings to make the Prime Minister's Clean and Green campaign successful. He said that planting more trees has become a dire and urgent need of the hour to avoid global warming.

The minister said, "It is good to note that the PHA Lahore is focusing on planting indigenous fruit and shady trees." PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said all communities, organisations should come forward to contribute to the tree plantation campaign. The PHA had been working at all levels to make the Spring Tree Plantation campaign successful.

Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that life was connected to trees presence. A large number of shady and fruit plants would be planted in Lahore.

Director-General Muzaffar Khan said that the PHA would leave no stone unturned to make the city clean and green. Tree plantation played a vital role to reduce pollution.

PHA Additional Director Tariq Ali Basra, PRO Nadia Toufail and other PHA officials were also present.