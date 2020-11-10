Mahmood-ur-Rasheed’s brother announces protest against Ravi River Front Project

(@fidahassanain)

Mian Mustafa Rasheed, brother of PTI Punjab Minister for Housing and Physical planning Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, says they will hold peaceful protest in front of Punjab Assembly against this project, claiming that thousands of people will take part in their protest on Nov 26.

“Never talked to Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on this subject matter,” said Mustafa Rasheed, pointing out that they would out rally and hold protest in front of Punjab Assembly against River Ravi project.

In another video shared by renowned journalist Hamid Mir, the residents in both sides of River Ravi were looking so angry that they threatened to set themselves ablaze.

“Let this talk be reached Army Chief and to the Chief Justice of Pakistan that they will not leave their houses and residence along sides of River Ravi.

We shall burn ourselves and our children. Imran Khan can’t do anything and he will never do for the poor. We earn Rs 15,000 every month to make both ends meet but we’ll not leave our houses. This is our appeal to Army Chief and Chief Justice of Pakistan,” said an angry protestors surrounded by women.

On Sept 15, PM Imran Khan laid down the foundation for Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project in Lahore.

Imran Khan had said this would be a planned city equipped with all the latest facilities, pointing out that six million trees would be planted in it.

He had expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony in Lahore.

“People at home and the international level are evincing their interest in this mega project,” the PM had said, pointing out that building a new city would not be easy and obstacles would come in its way.

He stated that there should be no delay in execution of this project, promising that the Federal government would fully support Punjab government for this project.