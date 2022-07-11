Mahmood wants relief package for Tank district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood has requested the Prime Minister Office to declare Tank district a disaster area and provide relief package to the flood-hit zone.

The minister, who was in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, has contacted and requested the Prime Minister Office to declare Tank District in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a disaster area and expedite relief activities there.

He said on his return from Saudi Arabia, he would visit all flood affected areas of the district immediately.

Mahmood also directed the Tank district administration to rectify financial losses in the ongoing rains and flood situation.

The minister also contacted the district officials of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) to know about the flood situation in different areas of Tank district. "I stand with my people in this hour of need," he said.