Mahnidar, Gull Heap Praise On PM Khan Relief Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Mahnidar, Gull heap praise on PM Khan relief package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Legislators from Multan heaped praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan for unveiling history's largest ever relief package worth Rs 120 billion to be extended to people in a transparent manner under a system to cover 20 million families and impact positively 130 million individuals, over half of country's population.

"It would turn out to be a milestone on way to making Pakistan a welfare state," said MPA Sabeen Gull Khan and Punjab parliamentary secretary on human rights and minorities affairs Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh while talking to APP on Thursday.

Sabeen Gull Khan said that the whole world was facing inflation and Pakistan was no exception, however, the packages introduced by the PTI government and they way it plan to target only the deserving poor flawlessly through transparency was far better than the previous government.

Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh described the volume and population coverage of the package as unprecedented saying it embodied the attributes of a social welfare state.

He said that the 30 per cent subsidy on Ghee, pulses and wheat flour, the most essential and important needs of commoners, would directly benefit some 130 million individuals of 20 million families. It's a great pro-poor landmark achievement of the PTI government, Singh added.

