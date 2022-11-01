UrduPoint.com

Mahreen Bhutto Seeks Reports On Two Incidents Of Human Rights Violations From SSPs

Published November 01, 2022

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Human Rights Chairperson Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto on Tuesday took serious notice of the two sad incidents of human rights violations and sought reports from the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) concerned within three days

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Human Rights Chairperson Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto on Tuesday took serious notice of the two sad incidents of human rights violations and sought reports from the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) concerned within three days.

In a letter to SSP District Keamari, Karachi Fida Hussain Janwari, she sought a comprehensive report in the brutal murder case of two citizens in Machhar Colony who were employed in a telecommunication company.

In another letter to SSP (Operation) Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar, she sought a detailed report in the case of two minor boys being unconstitutionally detained and grievously tortured by the station house officer of G-9 Police Station on October 7, 2022.

Dr. Bhutto urged the quarters concerned to incorporate all other findings and progress in the same cases in the said reports.

She said failing in submission of the reports or rendering an appropriate assistance over these disappointing incidents could lead this august body on human rights to initiate stern measures.

More Stories From Pakistan

