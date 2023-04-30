Mahreen condemns arrest of human rights activist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairperson National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto has taken serious notice of the arrest of Ismat Shahjahan, a well-known political and human rights activist.

She condemned the arrest of human rights activists and demanded in-depth inquiry into the matter, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto asked for an impartial probe of the arrest of human rights activist and sought an inquiry report.

The Committee's chairperson has also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to submit a report on Ismat Shahjahan's arrest and other protestors.