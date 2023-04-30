UrduPoint.com

Mahreen Condemns Arrest Of Human Rights Activist

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Mahreen condemns arrest of human rights activist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairperson National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto has taken serious notice of the arrest of Ismat Shahjahan, a well-known political and human rights activist.

She condemned the arrest of human rights activists and demanded in-depth inquiry into the matter, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto asked for an impartial probe of the arrest of human rights activist and sought an inquiry report.

The Committee's chairperson has also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to submit a report on Ismat Shahjahan's arrest and other protestors.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Police Sunday

Recent Stories

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

11 hours ago
 Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.