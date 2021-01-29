Mahwish Kamran defends her PhD thesis at University of Malakand

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) ::Mahwish Kamran,a PhD scholar at Department of Pharmacy, University of Malakand (UOM) successfully defended her thesis under the Supervision of Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan.

Dr Saeed Ahmad Khan, Kohat University of Science and Technology and Dr Nabi Shah, COMSATS University, Abbottabad were her external examiners.

The Faculty members of Department of Pharmacy, UoM congratulated Dr Mahwish Kamran and her Research Supervisor, Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan over successful completion of her PhD Degree.