UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahwish Kamran Defends Her PhD Thesis At University Of Malakand

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Mahwish Kamran defends her PhD thesis at University of Malakand

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) ::Mahwish Kamran,a PhD scholar at Department of Pharmacy, University of Malakand (UOM) successfully defended her thesis under the Supervision of Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan.

Dr Saeed Ahmad Khan, Kohat University of Science and Technology and Dr Nabi Shah, COMSATS University, Abbottabad were her external examiners.

The Faculty members of Department of Pharmacy, UoM congratulated Dr Mahwish Kamran and her Research Supervisor, Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan over successful completion of her PhD Degree.

Related Topics

Technology Abbottabad Kohat Malakand

Recent Stories

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

2 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

6 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

11 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh terms Civil Service Reforms as ..

3 minutes ago

Five COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

3 minutes ago

Women university Swabi to launch center for online ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.