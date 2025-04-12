Open Menu

Maid Arrested For Looting House After Giving Poison To Owner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Maid arrested for looting house after giving poison to owner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Police on Saturday arrested a maid who had stolen valuables from a house after giving poison to its owner.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Shazia Younis alias Koko Jan worked as a maid in the house of Sajid in Gujar Khan.

It was reported to the police in August 2024 that the accused had given poison to the house owner and decamped with his money and other valuables.

The victim Sajid died during treatment in the hospital.

Gujar Khan police registered a case of the incident and used all means including human intelligence to trace out and arrest the accused.

During the investigations, it transpired that the accused was involved in many cases of theft after giving poison to house owners in Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Wazirabad.

