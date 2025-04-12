Maid Arrested For Looting House After Giving Poison To Owner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Police on Saturday arrested a maid who had stolen valuables from a house after giving poison to its owner.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Shazia Younis alias Koko Jan worked as a maid in the house of Sajid in Gujar Khan.
It was reported to the police in August 2024 that the accused had given poison to the house owner and decamped with his money and other valuables.
The victim Sajid died during treatment in the hospital.
Gujar Khan police registered a case of the incident and used all means including human intelligence to trace out and arrest the accused.
During the investigations, it transpired that the accused was involved in many cases of theft after giving poison to house owners in Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Wazirabad.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan
Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four year old boy killed by water tanker in Karachi28 minutes ago
-
3 Killed in traffic accident in Lahore38 minutes ago
-
Suspected robber killed in exchange of firing with cattle trader48 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Bilawal Bhutto on becoming chairman of PPP48 minutes ago
-
Reception hosted at Pakistan Embassy, Dakar to mark 85th National Day48 minutes ago
-
CDA warns resident to dump, burn waste material48 minutes ago
-
PTI opposes every national effort: Qaiser Sheikh58 minutes ago
-
Bilawal elected as Chairman in PPP intra-party elections1 hour ago
-
Literary festival held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium1 hour ago
-
Overseas Convention above politics, aimed at national unity: Aun Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Superintendent among four blacklisted for cheating during Matric exams1 hour ago
-
Pakistani nation stands with Palestinians: Mashhood1 hour ago