Maid arrested with stolen ornaments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Chaklala Police on Wednesday took immediate action and arrested a maid who stole gold ornaments from a house.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, it was reported to the police that the accused Maheen had stolen gold ornaments including four bangles and two rings worth Rs 1.

5 million from a house in the absence of the owners and fled.

The police registered a case and used all means including human intelligence, to trace and arrest the housemaid with the booty.