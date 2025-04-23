Maid Arrested With Stolen Ornaments
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Chaklala Police on Wednesday took immediate action and arrested a maid who stole gold ornaments from a house.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, it was reported to the police that the accused Maheen had stolen gold ornaments including four bangles and two rings worth Rs 1.
5 million from a house in the absence of the owners and fled.
The police registered a case and used all means including human intelligence, to trace and arrest the housemaid with the booty.
