Maid Confessed Of Killing Child In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:38 PM

Maid confessed of killing child in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :In a major development in child killing case, the Maid has confessed to have killed the child, police said on Monday.

The accused, who was arrested by police and was on judicial remand, produced before the court where she confessed her crime.

A three-years old boy namely Saad Shah, was killed in Sumugnli Road couple of days back. The father of the child had nominated his maid who escaped soon after the incident.

On a tip off, police arrested her from outskirt of Quetta and produced before the court where she was handed over to police for further investigation.

She had confessed to her crime before the court on Monday. The court after her confession sent her jail.

