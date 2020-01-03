Maid death case: Female doctor remanded in police custody

A local court on Friday handed over a female doctor, arrested in connection with death of her maid, to police on a three-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A local court on Friday handed over a female doctor, arrested in connection with death of her maid, to police on a three-day physical remand.

Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Nafees Yousaf conducted the case proceedings, wherein accused Dr Humaira was also produced by the Chuhng police.

The investigation officer apprised the court that 14-year-old maid Sana, died from the violence of the accused. He pleaded with the court for physical remand of the accused for investigation.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on three-day physical remand and directed for producing her on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sana breathed her last at the residence of Dr Humaira in Chuhng area on Tuesday.

The police arrested the accused on Wednesday after registration of a case.

It is alleged that Dr Humaira beat up Sana several times on her mistakes. Gradually, Sana fell ill because of frequent domestic abuse but she was never taken to hospital.