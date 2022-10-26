Maid freed from chains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Police freed a nine-year-old maid from chains at a home on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the CPO office said after receiving a call on 15, CPO Umar Saeed Malik constituted a team comprising SP Madina town, DSP Peoples Colony and SHO Madina Town.

The team raided in Eden Valley on Canal Road and rescued the girl- Maria whowas working as a maid at the home of Muhammad Asif.

Police arrested Asif and started investigation.