Maid Murder Case: Victim's Family Pardons Lady Doctor, Husband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Maid murder case: Victim's family pardons lady doctor, husband

A female doctor and her husband, allegedly involved in murder of their maid, were pardoned by the victim's family on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A female doctor and her husband, allegedly involved in murder of their maid, were pardoned by the victim's family on Tuesday.

The victim's family appeared before the Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Imran Shafi and submitted that they pardoned the accused - Dr Humaira and her husband, Junaid - in the name of Almighty Allah, without any fear and pressure. The family said that they did not have objection if the accused were acquitted.

The court, after recording the statement of the victim's family, adjourned further proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that a sessions court had granted bail to Dr Humaira and her husband in the case.

The police had recovered the body of the maid, Sana, from the house of the doctor in Chuhng area, in January this year.

The doctor and her husband claimed that they found Sana dead when they returned home from work.

However, the police said the couple used to torture their maid and she succumbed to her injuries due to non-provision of medical facility.

The Chuhng police had registered a case against the accused.

