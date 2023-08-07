Maid torture case: suspect arrested

Sumaya Asim, the prime suspect in a domestic employee torture case, has been apprehended immediately after the rejection of her bail, a police spokesperson said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Sumaya Asim, the prime suspect in a domestic employee torture case, has been apprehended immediately after the rejection of her bail, a police spokesperson said.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) constituted a Special Joint Investigation Team (SJI IT) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

A police spokesperson said that the investigation will meticulously examine all aspects of the case to ensure that justice is served. He said that authorities emphasize that the principles of fairness and equality under the law will prevail.