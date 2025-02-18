Maidaan Saaf’ At ICC Champions Trophy 2025; A Commitment To Leave The Stadiums Clean
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) International Cricket Council (ICC) and Waste Management Companies of Lahore and Rawalpindi, and Sindh Solid waste Management board will be running a ‘Maidaan Saaf (Ground Clean) Campaign’ in partnership with Coca-Cola to ensure diligent waste-management at cricket stadiums during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
‘Maidaan Saaf’ aims to encourage responsible consumer behavior and waste management during the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. As part of the initiative, special teams of cleaners will be deployed at each stadium to ensure that the venue is cleaned within 60 minutes after a match.
ICC’s global beverage partner, Coca-Cola is installing waste bins made of recycled plastic at each match venue with separate waste categories so that the consumers can segregate waste at the time of disposal. Additionally, an awareness campaign will promote responsible waste disposal amongst fans. The collected waste will be passed on to recyclers for producing value added products.
“This global sports event is a unique opportunity for organizers and fans to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable practices, inspire positive change, and adopt responsible behaviors for waste disposal and management,” said Babar Sahib Din, CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company.
“Coca-Cola remains committed to bring the joy of life to Pakistanis – First with the phenomenal Coke Studio, Coca-Cola re-energized the music scene of Pakistan and now through partnering with the ICC, we are playing our part to bring the joy of cricket back to Pakistan,” said Dr. Faisal Hashmi, Senior Director, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan Region Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability.
The 15-match, eight-team event is returning to the cricket Calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996.
