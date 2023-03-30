Maiden flight of Ethiopian Airlines to land in Karachi on May 2: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Ethiopian Airlines is all set to connect the south Asian nations with entire Africa starting its regular flight operations from Karachi to Addis Ababa on May 2, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula said on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, he said the maiden flight of Ethiopian Airlines would leave Bole International Airport Addis Ababa on May 1 and land at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on May 2. It would operate four flights a week to further bolster diplomatic and economic ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

"This will be a major breakthrough in the bilateral relations of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," said the ambassador who believed that the initiative would be a game changer for Pakistan which would get direct access to the markets of entire Africa.

He said Ethiopian Airlines took pride in evolving into a true pan-African airline during the last decade with its incredible services, the largest airline by revenue and profit, and biggest airline by fleet operating at more than 130 international destinations.

"Since my arrival in this country as an ambassador, I put my entire focus on connecting the two big nations through the establishment of institutional linkages and increased people-to-people and business-to-business contacts," Jemal Beker said while highlighting concerted efforts of the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia which organized a successful trade delegation of Pakistani businessmen to Ethiopia.

He said a 100-member trade delegation had visited Ethiopia a couple of week back which was instrumental in establishing institutional linkages between the two countries. The historic trade delegation not only resulted in the signing of multiple memoranda of understanding but also attracted massive Pakistani investment in Ethiopia.

The ambassador said the start of flight operation of Ethiopian Airlines would not only increase business and trade activity between the two countries but also boost people-to-people ties.