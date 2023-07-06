Maiden meeting of Mirpurkhas District Council held

The maiden meeting of Mirpurkhas District Council was held in Mirpurkhas District Council Hall under the chairmanship of District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Talpar here on Thursday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The maiden meeting of Mirpurkhas District Council was held in Mirpurkhas District Council Hall under the chairmanship of District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Talpar here on Thursday.

Vice Chairmen Mir Ahmed Khan Talpur, Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon, SSP Capt ( R) Asad Ali Chudhry, Chief Officer District Council Syed Asif Shah, members of the District Council and journalists attended the meeting.

On this occasion, condemnation resolutions about the desecration of the Holy Quran and 9th May incidents were presented.

Members of District Council Imtiaz Ali, Javed Junejo, Azima Chandio, Haji Noor Ahmed Chandio and others made it mandatory for the owners of cotton ginning factories to purchase cotton at the fixed price of cotton fertilizer.

They suggested forming a committee against the dealers who adulterate the seed and take action to remove illegal encroachments from the natural waterways and drains besides taking measures for the improvement of education and health institutions of the district.

The problems related to creating a website to highlight the development works were identified in a meeting.

District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Talpar said that he was grateful to the members of Mirpurkhas District Council and the senior leadership of the Pakistan People's Party who showed trust and elected him as the Chairman of District Council Mirpurkhas for the second time.

He said that he would try to serve people without discrimination for the improvement, development and prosperity of Mirpurkhas district.

He said that the development work of Mirpurkhas district will be carried out without any discrimination and priority will be given to health, education and clean water supply projects so that the people could benefit from it.