Maiden National Youth Employment Policy to be launched soon: Rana Mashhood

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Thursday, said that Pakistan’s maiden National Youth Employment Policy will be launched in coming days to ensure provision of job opportunities to the youth within the country and abroad.
Rana Mashhood, while addressing the youth here at Memon Industrial and Technical Institute (MITI) Karachi, said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif launched a number of programs for welfare of youth across the country.
The PML-N government, with untiring and strenuous efforts, stabilized the economy while our institutions are strengthened and geographical boundaries are safe, he said and vowed that it is the time to open new avenues of bright future for our youth.
Following the PMYP’s groundbreaking initiative of Digital Youth Hub portal, the National Youth Employment Policy and Pakistan Youth and Adolescent Policy are two more innovative measures in the pipeline aimed at development and capacity building of the youth of the country, he said.
The Digital Youth Hub portal is serving as Pakistan's first of its kind of digital platform, which provides young Pakistanis with a one-stop solution for accessing opportunities in education, skills development, employment, entrepreneurship, engagement and environment, he said adding that youth are asset of Pakistan and it is our priority to provide the youth with opportunities to excel in every field of life.
The chairman PMYP said that the Federal government is determined to promote technical education, vocational training and professional skills in collaboration with the provincial governments so that our youth can be equipped with the necessary skills and competence vital for getting decent employment opportunities in the country as well as abroad.
I had a very positive interaction with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who assured extending every possible assistance for the cause of youth development, he added.
The government is taking every possible measure to foster the talent of the new generation, Rana Mashhood said and urged the youth to step forward and take benefit of youth development programs and policies of the government.
Get yourself registered at Digital Youth Hub portal that also offers numerous opportunities including scholarships, green economy, sports, he stressed.
Chairman Memon Industrial and Technical Institute (MITI) Karachi, H.M. Shehzad, in his welcome note informed that, MITI was the largest vocational training institute of Asia that not only offers Diploma of Associate Engineer in 9 trades but also present certificate courses in a variety of vocational and professional trades.
Around 12000 students including 7000 females, were completing their certificate and diploma courses at the institute, he said adding that due to the efficient linkage of the institute with industry, more than 60 percent of graduating students had been able to secure jobs on completion of their courses.
