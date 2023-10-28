Maiden Political Show: IPP promises 300 free electricity units, solar tubewells, subsidize petrol

New Party IPP Unveils Manifesto, Promises Benefits for Middle Class, Farmers The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), a new political party in Pakistan, has unveiled its manifesto, promising key initiatives to benefit the populace, including providing 300 units of free electricity to the middle class, offering subsidized petrol for motorcyclists, and distributing free solar tubewells to small farmers

JEHANIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) New Party IPP Unveils Manifesto, Promises Benefits for Middle Class, Farmers The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), a new political party in Pakistan, has unveiled its manifesto, promising key initiatives to benefit the populace, including providing 300 units of free electricity to the middle class, offering subsidized petrol for motorcyclists, and distributing free solar tubewells to small farmers.

IPP's Pater-in-Chief Jehangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan made the announcement at a political show in Jehanian, district Khanewal, where they also criticized long-standing political entities for their failure to meet the needs of the common man despite multiple terms in power.

The IPP also committed to establishing quality dispensaries at union council level, providing housing for the homeless, granting ownership rights in slums, and launching residential projects in cities to offer housing for urban residents.

Tareen and Khan reaffirmed their dedication to bringing substantial change in the country, expressing unity and a focused approach towards supporting the citizens, particularly highlighting the potential of South Punjab as a stronghold for the party.

The event attracted a significant number of people from across the region, with attendees expressing their support through slogans and energetic participation. Sardar Ayaz Khan Niazi, Dr Firdos Aashique Awan, and Ishaaq Khan Khakwani were among other leaders present at the convention.

The IPP's manifesto is likely to appeal to a wide range of voters, particularly the middle class and farmers. The party's focus on South Punjab is also significant, as this region has long been neglected by traditional political parties. During the convention, Karam Dad Wahla, a former Tehsil Nazim and Member of the Punjab Assembly, announced to join IPP.