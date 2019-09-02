Maiden Vice Chancellors' convention on Paigham-e-Pakistan held at provincial assembly secretariat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Education Ziaullah Bangash here on Monday chaired first ever Vice Chancellors' convention on "Paigham-e-Pakistan" at provincial assembly secretariat which was also attended by Speaker KP Assembly Musthaq Ahmed Ghani as special guest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa on education Ziaullah Bangash here on Monday chaired first ever Vice Chancellors' convention on "Paigham-e-Pakistan" at provincial assembly secretariat which was also attended by Speaker KP Assembly Musthaq Ahmed Ghani as special guest.

Addressing on the occasion, Ziaullah Bangash said it was the responsibilities of public representatives and heads of educational institutions to inculcate patriotism in students. He said that youth was our future leader who would run the affairs of the country, therefore, it was our prime responsibility to provide them enabling environment to show their talent.

He said that such seminars would be held in future as well so that students could understand the importance for creations of independent country and its role at the international level.

Ziaullah Bangash said that the country was facing many challenges and the enemies of the country were mulling to divide the nation into sects and groups on various grounds.

He said people of the country were fully prepared to foil desperate the enemies by maintaining unity among their ranks to protect the motherland.

Ziaullah directed all the schools to specify one day in a week for Pakistan Day messages to educate the students about freedom movement and struggle of our leaders. He added that the whole nation stands united with Pak Armed forces which he said fully capable of defending the motherland from any aggression.

The Convention was also addressed by Director General Islamic Research Council Dr Ziaul Haq, Vice Chancellor Quaid e Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, Chairman Council for Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz and others. They highlighted the problems of students and presented recommendations for the resolution.