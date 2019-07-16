Maid’s daughter secures third position in Matric

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Saira’s mother got her daughter educated by working in a school but her success made up for all her efforts.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of SSC Exam 2019 on Monday.

A school maid’s daughter, Saira Hayat bagged third position in the exam with 1089 marks in science group. Saira Hayat had studied from Govt Model Girls High School Model Town.

Happy over the achievement, the school maid is now hopeful for more successes of her daughter.

Speaking on the occasion, Saira said that she wants to become a doctor in future.

She said that she wants to work even harder and fulfil the dream of her mother.

Saira’s mother also appealed the government to bear the burden of her education.

As per the Board's results, Danish Ather student of Crescent Model Higher Secondary School For Boys (Shahdman Colony) secured first position by obtaining 1092 marks.

Second position was obtained three students Anoosha Zakaria, Syed Hassan Abbass and Muhammad Affan Amir each gained 1090 marks.

Third position was bagged by two students Saba Iqbal, Saira Hayat who each secured 1089 marks.