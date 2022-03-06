Mailsi echoed with slogans in favour of PM Imran: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Sunday said the mammoth gathering at PTI public meeting in Mailsi echoed with slogans in favour and love for the Captain (Imran Khan).

The crowd enthusiasm gave a befitting response to those who cast doubt on the popularity of PM Imran Khan among the masses, he tweeted.