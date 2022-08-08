Main 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

The main 9th Muharram procession concluded peacefully in the metropolitan city on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The main 9th Muharram procession concluded peacefully in the metropolitan city on Monday.

According to details, the 9th of Muharram was observed with due solemnity and sanctity.

A procession was taken out from the Nishtar Park. Subsequently, after passing through various traditional routes, the procession culminated at Husainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Several key roads leading to the procession route remained closed for traffic, which was diverted to alternative routes.

Strict security arrangements have been made across the Metropolitan city and mobile services have also been partially suspended.

Muharram is the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom in a battle in Karbala of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his family and companions.