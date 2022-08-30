Main accused in desecration of Holy Quran incident held

Police have arrested the main accused in the case of desecration of Holy Quran in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested the main accused in the case of desecration of Holy Quran in the city.

According to the spokesman of the district police, on August 22, there was an incident of desecration of the Holy Quran at Rabi Plaza in Saddar area, which caused outrage among Muslims.

After the incident, police along with religious scholars dispersed the mob and SSP Amjad Shaikh formed an investigation committee headed by SP HQ Aneel Haider Minhas.

The spokesman said that the police had arrested the sweeper Ashok Kumar on the basis of suspicion, while the investigation committee after transparent investigation had arrested the main accused Abdullah son of Saleem Surhio and exonerated the suspect Ashok.

The police have said that the accused belongs to a religious family and has a psychiatric problem.