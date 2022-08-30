UrduPoint.com

Main Accused In Desecration Of Holy Quran Incident Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Main accused in desecration of Holy Quran incident held

Police have arrested the main accused in the case of desecration of Holy Quran in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested the main accused in the case of desecration of Holy Quran in the city.

According to the spokesman of the district police, on August 22, there was an incident of desecration of the Holy Quran at Rabi Plaza in Saddar area, which caused outrage among Muslims.

After the incident, police along with religious scholars dispersed the mob and SSP Amjad Shaikh formed an investigation committee headed by SP HQ Aneel Haider Minhas.

The spokesman said that the police had arrested the sweeper Ashok Kumar on the basis of suspicion, while the investigation committee after transparent investigation had arrested the main accused Abdullah son of Saleem Surhio and exonerated the suspect Ashok.

The police have said that the accused belongs to a religious family and has a psychiatric problem.

Related Topics

Police Saddar August Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Minister distributes prizes among painting competi ..

Minister distributes prizes among painting competition winners

24 seconds ago
 Moscow in Dispute With ExxonMobil Over Decision to ..

Moscow in Dispute With ExxonMobil Over Decision to Halt Oil Output at Sakhalin-1 ..

26 seconds ago
 Asad Umer visits PSH's flood relief camp near NPC

Asad Umer visits PSH's flood relief camp near NPC

27 seconds ago
 Bayer Leverkusen sign Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on ..

Bayer Leverkusen sign Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on loan

4 minutes ago
 HMC, WASA, SSWMB asked to drain out rain water fro ..

HMC, WASA, SSWMB asked to drain out rain water from streets, low lying areas

4 minutes ago
 Commander 12 Corps visits relief camp in Qila Saif ..

Commander 12 Corps visits relief camp in Qila Saifullah

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.