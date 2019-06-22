Main accused in Farishta case confesses to crime  

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The accused had already assaulted 11 children.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) The prime suspect in Farishta rape and murder case has turned out to be a relative of the minor girl.

Police said that the accused had already assaulted 11 children.

Media reports said that the accused was arrested over identification by Farishta’s mother.

Farishta had complained to her parents about the accused that he used to harass her on the way. After she pinpointed the accused, the accused stoned her to death.

During the investigation, the accused said that Farishta had told her parents that he used to harass her.

"After this, I took her to an isolated place and attempted to rape her," he said.

The accused said that he murdered her after he could rape her. She died due to loss of blood.

Farishta went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from her house in Chak Shahzad. Her body was found in a nearby forest.

The body of minor girl Farishta, found from the Federal capital's Shahzad Town area, was subjected to sexual assault before being murdered. Her body was thrown in the forest after the horrific crime.

An FIR was registered on May 19 at the Shahzad Town police station almost five days after she disappeared.

Her family, which belongs to Mohmand Agency, said they had tried to file a missing person report to police on May 15 after she had left her home in the evening.

The Islamabad police have so far arrested several suspects in the case of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old in Chak Shahzad and also inquired the record 380 to 450 persons.

Telephone record of 800 persons was also inquired under geo-fencing. The police said that 800 calls have been scrutinized and while number of phone numbers found suspicious.

DNA tests of twelve suspects were also conducted in this respect.