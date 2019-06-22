UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Main Accused In Farishta Case Confesses To Crime  

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 24 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:37 AM

Main accused in Farishta case confesses to crime  

The accused had already assaulted 11 children.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) The prime suspect in Farishta rape and murder case has turned out to be a relative of the minor girl.

Police said that the accused had already assaulted 11 children.

Media reports said that the accused was arrested over identification by Farishta’s mother.

Farishta had complained to her parents about the accused that he used to harass her on the way. After she pinpointed the accused, the accused stoned her to death.

During the investigation, the accused said that Farishta had told her parents that he used to harass her.

"After this, I took her to an isolated place and attempted to rape her," he said.

The accused said that he murdered her after he could rape her. She died due to loss of blood.

Farishta went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from her house in Chak Shahzad. Her body was found in a nearby forest.

The body of minor girl Farishta, found from the Federal capital's Shahzad Town area, was subjected to sexual assault before being murdered. Her body was thrown in the forest after the horrific crime.

An FIR was registered on May 19 at the Shahzad Town police station almost five days after she disappeared.

Her family, which belongs to Mohmand Agency, said they had tried to file a missing person report to police on May 15 after she had left her home in the evening.

The Islamabad police have so far arrested several suspects in the case of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old in Chak Shahzad and also inquired the record 380 to 450 persons.

Telephone record of 800 persons was also inquired under geo-fencing. The police said that 800 calls have been scrutinized and while number of phone numbers found suspicious.

DNA tests of twelve suspects were also conducted in this respect.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Police Station Died Mohmand Agency May FIR Family From Blood

Recent Stories

GCAA calls on air operators to reassess current fl ..

23 minutes ago

Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra nominated for ..

28 minutes ago

Philippines agree to joint China probe over boat s ..

16 minutes ago

Two suspects in deadly Indonesian lighter factory ..

16 minutes ago

Three dead, more feared buried in Cambodia buildin ..

38 minutes ago

Cricket fan apologises after body shaming Sarfaraz ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.