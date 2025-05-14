Open Menu

Main Accused In Kashif Masih Murder Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 06:37 PM

Main accused in Kashif Masih murder arrested

Motra police have arrested former police inspector Malik Irfan (main accused) in the murder of Christian youth Kashif Masih

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Motra police have arrested former police inspector Malik Irfan (main accused) in the murder of Christian youth Kashif Masih.

According to police spokesperson, Kashif Masih, a resident of Bhano Pindi, who worked at the Dera of former police inspector Malik Irfan, was tortured to death by Malik Irfan two days ago on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone with the help of his fellow accused Areeb and Ijaz etc.

DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad took notice of the incident and formed a special team for the immediate arrest of the accused.

The police team has arrested the main accused former police inspector Irfan involved in the incident. While the accused Areeb and Ijaz have obtained bail from the court.

DPO Sialkot says that no one is above the law, the accused will be given exemplary punishment by the court according to the law, and justice will be provided to the heirs of the deceased in any case.

