Main Accused In Murder Case Of Three Brothers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

Main accused in murder case of three brothers arrested

Police have arrested main accused nominated in murder case of three brothers

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Police have arrested main accused nominated in murder case of three brothers.

On May 25, three brothers were shot dead over a land dispute in Ali Jan Kale area in Umarzai, Charsadda. Armed men opened fire on them when they were sitting at their hujra (male guest house). The suspects fled after killing the brothers.

The deceased included a Frontier Corps Superintendent Shabbir, police official Sajjad and Kashif.

The reason behind the incident was stated to be a land dispute.

Addressing a press conference in DPO office here Saturday, Deputy Inspector General Mardan Muhammad Ali Khan said that main accused Nadir Khan was arrested in Kulalampur Malaysia through Interpol and shifted to Charsadda today ( Saturday).

After the incident, the accused Nadir Khan managed to flee the country with help of his friends.

Police have already arrested two others accused nominated in the FIR.

