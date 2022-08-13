Main accused involved in poisonous liquor case Alipur held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested the main accused involved in poisonous liquor case Alipur due to which at least eight people had lost their lives.

According to the details, a special team was formed led by DSP Manoor Buzdar under the directions of DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah on the issue of eight deaths due to poisonous liquor in Tehsil Alipur Muzaffargarh.

The special team arrested the main accused namely Sultan with the help of modern technology within 24 hours.

DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah congratulated DSP Manoor Buzdar and team for arresting the accused.