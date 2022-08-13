UrduPoint.com

Main Accused Involved In Poisonous Liquor Case Alipur Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Main accused involved in poisonous liquor case Alipur held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested the main accused involved in poisonous liquor case Alipur due to which at least eight people had lost their lives.

According to the details, a special team was formed led by DSP Manoor Buzdar under the directions of DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah on the issue of eight deaths due to poisonous liquor in Tehsil Alipur Muzaffargarh.

The special team arrested the main accused namely Sultan with the help of modern technology within 24 hours.

DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah congratulated DSP Manoor Buzdar and team for arresting the accused.

Related Topics

Police Technology Muzaffargarh Alipur

Recent Stories

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for pa ..

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for passengers on domestic flights

9 minutes ago
 Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Kha ..

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

29 minutes ago
 PTI leadership under fire on social media over fla ..

PTI leadership under fire on social media over flag hoisting issue in Lahore

58 minutes ago
 On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo ..

On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

2 hours ago
 Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New Y ..

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.