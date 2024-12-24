Open Menu

Main Accused Of Double Murder In Wedding Firing Case Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Main accused of double murder in wedding firing case held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Multan police arrested the main accused involved in the firing during a wedding ceremony that had claimed the lives of two persons in Makhdoom Rasheed area of Multan,officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident occurred in Chak 14-MR during a wedding, where Waqas Khan Baloch and others allegedly opened fire. The shooting resulted in the death of Faizan Khan Baloch on the spot, while Shahbaz Khan Baloch succumbed to his injuries at Nishtar Hospital.

Another individual, Muhammad Amir, was injured and was still under treatment.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar took notice of the incident and deputed DSP Makhdoom Rasheed, SHO Hashmat Bilal and his team to arrest the accused.

The team arrested the main accused Waqas Khan Baloch and were conducting raids to held the remaining accused, police said.

Meanwhile, CPO Multan expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and assured that all the culprits would be arrested to face the process of justice.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Firing Fire Police Marriage Waqas Khan All

Recent Stories

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

17 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

32 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

47 minutes ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

1 hour ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

1 hour ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

1 hour ago
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

1 hour ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

2 hours ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

2 hours ago
 UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in ..

UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan