Main accused of double murder in wedding firing case held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Multan police arrested the main accused involved in the firing during a wedding ceremony that had claimed the lives of two persons in Makhdoom Rasheed area of Multan,officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident occurred in Chak 14-MR during a wedding, where Waqas Khan Baloch and others allegedly opened fire. The shooting resulted in the death of Faizan Khan Baloch on the spot, while Shahbaz Khan Baloch succumbed to his injuries at Nishtar Hospital.

Another individual, Muhammad Amir, was injured and was still under treatment.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar took notice of the incident and deputed DSP Makhdoom Rasheed, SHO Hashmat Bilal and his team to arrest the accused.

The team arrested the main accused Waqas Khan Baloch and were conducting raids to held the remaining accused, police said.

Meanwhile, CPO Multan expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and assured that all the culprits would be arrested to face the process of justice.