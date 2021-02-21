UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Main Accused Of Two Murders Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Main accused of two murders held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested the main accused of the murder of two people in Goindkay, Daska.

On the instructions of DPO Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi, two teams comprising SDPO Daska Circle and SHO Bambanwala police station were formed which arrested the accused identified as Hamza Butt by using scientific methods of investigation.

While, two other accused Khalid Baghri and Javed Butt have been granted interim bail till February 27, 2021.

However, raids were being conducted for the early arrest of remaining accused.

Further investigation was underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that two persons- Sajid and Zeeshan were shot dead in Goinwindkay village Daska during (NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska) by-elections and the accused fled scene.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Circle Sialkot Daska February Sunday NA-75

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 3,684 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

UAE stresses importance of digital technologies in ..

4 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.