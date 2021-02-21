Main accused of two murders held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested the main accused of the murder of two people in Goindkay, Daska.

On the instructions of DPO Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi, two teams comprising SDPO Daska Circle and SHO Bambanwala police station were formed which arrested the accused identified as Hamza Butt by using scientific methods of investigation.

While, two other accused Khalid Baghri and Javed Butt have been granted interim bail till February 27, 2021.

However, raids were being conducted for the early arrest of remaining accused.

Further investigation was underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that two persons- Sajid and Zeeshan were shot dead in Goinwindkay village Daska during (NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska) by-elections and the accused fled scene.