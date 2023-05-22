Main accused of vandalism in PBC building held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday arrested the main accused of vandalism in the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) here.

The accused was involved in setting fire to the offices of the PBC and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and public and private vehicles and other properties.

According to a police official, the accused Mosa Khan resident of Pakka Ghulam area was identified through different CCTV footage and with the help of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The accused was arrested from Pakka Ghulam area and shifted to Police Station East where an FIR of vandalism and terrorism was lodged against him.

More investigation was underway from the accused after which further arrest of the perpetrators of the May 9incidents would be made, he added.