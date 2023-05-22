UrduPoint.com

Main Accused Of Vandalism In PBC Building Held

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Main accused of vandalism in PBC building held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday arrested the main accused of vandalism in the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) here.

The accused was involved in setting fire to the offices of the PBC and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and public and private vehicles and other properties.

According to a police official, the accused Mosa Khan resident of Pakka Ghulam area was identified through different CCTV footage and with the help of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The accused was arrested from Pakka Ghulam area and shifted to Police Station East where an FIR of vandalism and terrorism was lodged against him.

More investigation was underway from the accused after which further arrest of the perpetrators of the May 9incidents would be made, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Police Police Station Vehicles May FIR From

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

36 minutes ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

52 minutes ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Counc ..

Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Council today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.