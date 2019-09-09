UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Main Alm, Zuljinah Procession Took Out From Imambargah Hussainia Hall

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:47 PM

Main Alm, Zuljinah procession took out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall

The main procession of 'Alm and Zuljinnah' of the 9th Muharram was taken out of Imambargah Hussainia Hall here Monday in a peaceful manner amid tight security arrangement by law enforcement agencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The main procession of 'Alm and Zuljinnah' of the 9th Muharram was taken out of Imambargah Hussainia Hall here Monday in a peaceful manner amid tight security arrangement by law enforcement agencies.

The participants of the procession were reciting 'Nauhas' to pay glowing tributes to the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The Azadars are passing through specified route including Saddar Road, Kalabari, Fawwara Chowk and would offer Zohar and Asar prayers near Fawara Chowk.

They would reassemble at the Hussainia Hall in Peshawar cantonment at afternoon today. Water tanks (Sabeel) had been arranged across the route of the procession.

Before the procession, the mourners were addressed by their religious scholars who delivered special sermons on the importance of the 9th Ashura-e-Muharram and matchless sacrifice offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala for the supremacy of islam.

They said the thoughts, teachings and principles of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA) are the beacon light for the mankind. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his honourable family members and companions had laid down their lives at sizzling heat at Karbala to defend and uphold glory of the great divine religion of Islam. They said great responsibilities are rest on the shoulders of Ulema, Masaikh and religious scholars to play their due role for promoting peace, brotherhood, politeness and tolerance in the society.

Heavy contingent of police and other law enforcing agencies were escorting the procession. Doctors, paramedical staff and ambulance service besides Rescue 1122 staff accompanied with Azadars while TMA's officials provided water to mourners.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Water Road Karbala Saddar Rescue 1122 Family Muharram

Recent Stories

KP govt approves Rs133.367m to help women entrepre ..

5 minutes ago

Facebook Denies Responsibility for Content After R ..

5 minutes ago

British Airways says almost all UK flights cancell ..

5 minutes ago

German exports rebound in July

5 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold Matric ..

2 minutes ago

Moderate intensity quake hits pindi, adjoining par ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.