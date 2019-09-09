Main Alm, Zuljinah procession took out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall

The main procession of 'Alm and Zuljinnah' of the 9th Muharram was taken out of Imambargah Hussainia Hall here Monday in a peaceful manner amid tight security arrangement by law enforcement agencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The main procession of 'Alm and Zuljinnah' of the 9th Muharram was taken out of Imambargah Hussainia Hall here Monday in a peaceful manner amid tight security arrangement by law enforcement agencies.

The participants of the procession were reciting 'Nauhas' to pay glowing tributes to the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The Azadars are passing through specified route including Saddar Road, Kalabari, Fawwara Chowk and would offer Zohar and Asar prayers near Fawara Chowk.

They would reassemble at the Hussainia Hall in Peshawar cantonment at afternoon today. Water tanks (Sabeel) had been arranged across the route of the procession.

Before the procession, the mourners were addressed by their religious scholars who delivered special sermons on the importance of the 9th Ashura-e-Muharram and matchless sacrifice offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala for the supremacy of islam.

They said the thoughts, teachings and principles of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA) are the beacon light for the mankind. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his honourable family members and companions had laid down their lives at sizzling heat at Karbala to defend and uphold glory of the great divine religion of Islam. They said great responsibilities are rest on the shoulders of Ulema, Masaikh and religious scholars to play their due role for promoting peace, brotherhood, politeness and tolerance in the society.

Heavy contingent of police and other law enforcing agencies were escorting the procession. Doctors, paramedical staff and ambulance service besides Rescue 1122 staff accompanied with Azadars while TMA's officials provided water to mourners.