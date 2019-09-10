UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Main Ashura Procession Comes To A Peaceful End In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Main Ashura Procession comes to a peaceful end in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The main Ashura procession that commenced here Tuesday morning culminated at Hussainia Irania Imambargah followed by maghribain prayers.

Hundreds of people participated in the ritual and braved hot weather conditions.

Authorities ensuring fool proof security had also adopted series of measures to facilitate the participants, mainly comprising mourners from all walks of life and sections of society.

Private individuals and social organizations had arranged sabeels as well as food stalls where haleem, khichra, rice made items and roti were distributed among the people.

Traditional Maatam (chest beating) was also performed by many - as a gesture -to express their respect for Shuda e Karbala.

Young children, mainly dressed in black, while encouraged to perform chest beating, were witnessed thronging sabeels to quench their thirst.

The route designated for the main procession remained sealed and duly guarded by more than 7000 policemen and rangers.

It was also monitored on round the clock basis by the authorities through the central monitoring room at Central Police Office.

Ban on pillion riding across the city and restriction on cellular phone services at several sites, considered sensitive, during past three days was registered to be gradually lifted after culmination of the 10th muharram procession.

Sindh Chief Minster, Syed Murad Ali Shah has appreciated the efforts put in by the concerned departments for facilitating the citizens during Ashura.

Related Topics

Weather Rangers Police Karbala Murad Ali Shah All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi, Estonia boost digital government cooper ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Mauritania review defence cooperation

2 hours ago

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

2 hours ago

Musanada begins construction of 6 school projects ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.