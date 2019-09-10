Main Ashura Procession comes to a peaceful end in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The main Ashura procession that commenced here Tuesday morning culminated at Hussainia Irania Imambargah followed by maghribain prayers.

Hundreds of people participated in the ritual and braved hot weather conditions.

Authorities ensuring fool proof security had also adopted series of measures to facilitate the participants, mainly comprising mourners from all walks of life and sections of society.

Private individuals and social organizations had arranged sabeels as well as food stalls where haleem, khichra, rice made items and roti were distributed among the people.

Traditional Maatam (chest beating) was also performed by many - as a gesture -to express their respect for Shuda e Karbala.

Young children, mainly dressed in black, while encouraged to perform chest beating, were witnessed thronging sabeels to quench their thirst.

The route designated for the main procession remained sealed and duly guarded by more than 7000 policemen and rangers.

It was also monitored on round the clock basis by the authorities through the central monitoring room at Central Police Office.

Ban on pillion riding across the city and restriction on cellular phone services at several sites, considered sensitive, during past three days was registered to be gradually lifted after culmination of the 10th muharram procession.

Sindh Chief Minster, Syed Murad Ali Shah has appreciated the efforts put in by the concerned departments for facilitating the citizens during Ashura.