RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Eidgah Shrine management on Tuesday announced to postpone main ceremony of its annual Urs, scheduled to be held on June 10, had been postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, millions of devotees from across the country and abroad attend the Milad celebrations from June 7-9, but this year the main ceremony would not be held in line with the government efforts to contain the virus spread, a news release said.

"As soon as this epidemic is over, the regular events with regard to the annual Urs will be held as per routine," it added.

Custodian of Eidgah Shrine, Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, said Muslims believed that following the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW) was the key to success in this world and hereafter.

He also highlighted the role of Sufis and Saints in propagating teachings of islam and filling the hearts of Muslims with love for the Allah Almighty's last Messenger.

Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman offered special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of country, besides safety of all Pakistanis from the lethal virus.